ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person was taken into surgery with gunshot wounds in Rochester Friday afternoon.

Police say a 29-year-old gunshot victim was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say officers located a crime scene in the area of Chandler Street where an investigation is ongoing.

Police say the victim is currently in surgery and the their condition is unknown at this time.

