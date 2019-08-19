Victim testifies in rape trial of former Webster coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Testimony resumed Monday morning in the trial of a former Webster coach accused of sexually abusing a minor, and the victim took the stand.

Opening statements were heard Friday. Kali Watkins faces two counts of rape. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old in the girl’s locker room.

The now-17-year-old girl was the first witness called Monday. Before testifying she could be heard crying outside the courtroom. At that point Justice Sinclair called for a recess and removed the jury for a few minutes before testimony resumed.

Once back on the stand, the victim said Watkins raped her in the varsity girls’ locker room. The prosecution then asked what happened and the victim said Watkins pulled her to the end of the bench, then pulled her shorts and underwear down by her ankles and forced himself on her.

The victim then said she laid on the bench until she though Watkins was gone.

“I wiped the mascara from my face and tried to compose myself,” she said.

She then said she waited there until the team came into the locker room.

The girl said she tried to commit suicide. The defense argued that her testimony is prejudicial because there is no evidence, adding that the victim is “corroborating her own story.” That was followed by another recess call from Justice Sinclair.

When testimony resumed, the defense asked the teen witness why she didn’t tell anyone about the rape. She said “I felt dirty,” and added that she did eventually tell her best friend.

She said she didn’t tell her parents because her dad is a pastor.

“I was afraid he wouldn’t love me anymore,” the girl said.

In the opening statements Friday the prosecution and defense painted two distinctly different pictures.

Prosecution said Watkins planned the rape. He got her alone in the girl’s locker room, put his hand over her mouth, and forced himself on her.

“It didn’t happen!” was the response from defense. He said the teen’s accusation is “teenage talk gone too far.” He also said the case lacked evidence.

Watkins is being charged with one count of rape in the first degree and one count rape in the second degree.

Watkins was fired by the Webster Central School District in December 2017. The trial continues Monday, August 19th at 9:30 am.

