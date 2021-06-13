Victim of fatal Genesee St. shooting identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have released the identity of the teenager killed during a shooting on Saturday between Genesee Street and Earl Street.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Wood of Rochester was shot multiple times. He was transported to URMC, where he was ultimately pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m., according to police.

The shooting’s second victim, a 14-year-old teen, suffered one gunshot wound. He was treated and released from Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

While police resume their investigation, families and communities impacted by the shooting continue to plea for justice.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.