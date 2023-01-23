ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The victim of a fatal shooting on East Avenue was identified Monday as a former suspect in the Boys and Girls Club shooting, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the victim, identified as 25-year-old Michael Mathis of Gates, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot at the corner of East Ave. and North Union St. Mathis was pronounced dead at URMC.

Rochester police confirmed that Mathis was the same individual who was formerly accused of a mass shooting at the Boys and Girls Club on Genesee Street in August 2015 that killed three. In 2017, Mathis was found not guilty on all counts.

In June 2016, Johnny Blackshell, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting. Jalen Everett was formerly found guilty of the shooting, but a judge overturned the verdict in December 2016.

The motive behind Mathis’s murder is unknown at this time, however, RPD said they will not speculate about the motive. RPD does acknowledge that he could’ve been killed as retribution for the 2015 shooting, but they also said he could’ve been killed by someone who had no idea who he was.