ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Monday that a victim in a weekend Sunday on Lake Avenue is now facing weapons charges.

Authorities say the 19-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Twin Beeches Apartments just before noon when an unknown suspect approached him and fired a gun, striking the teen several times.

Police say the 19-year-old victim then exited the vehicle and returned fire at the suspect.

Officials say an off-duty Rochester police officer was traveling on Lake Avenue at the time and saw the victim with a handgun. According to police, the off-duty officer was able to safely detain him until uniformed officers arrived on scene.

Authorities say the 19-year-old was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment on serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the victim of the shooting was illegally possessing a defaced 9mm Taurus handgun. The victim is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rochester City Court on charges of second and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the initial shooter remains at large and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the initial shooting happened prior to midnight but has since been corrected to prior to noon.