ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The identity of Sunday’s Jefferson Avenue murder victim has been released by the Rochester Police Department.

On Sunday at around noon, officers say they responded to a report of a person shoot at 581 Jefferson Road.

When officers arrived, they say they discovered that the victim had been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle.

The victim, 29-year-old Tremaris Seymour of Rochester, NY, was shot at least once in the upper body, officers report.

Shortly after his arrival, he was pronounced dead from the wounds he sustained.

Officials say they believe the victim was outside the area of 581 Jefferson Avenue at the time of the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unknown, RPD officials say, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.