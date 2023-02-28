ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A verdict is excpected Tuesday morning in the bench trial of a teen who was accused of fatally setting a man on fire back in 2021.

Adriel Riley Jr., along withj Zayvion Perry, were accused of setting fire to 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser on Lyell Avenue back in February 2021. Amenhauser was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with second and third degree burns on his body. He died from his injuries one month later.

Riley Jr., who was 14 years old at the time, was arrested along with then-16-year-old Perry and charged with second-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Perry pleaded guilty to manslaughter on February 15, but Riley waived his right to a trial by jury.

The verdict for Riley is expected to be delivered at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.