Vehicle recovered after gunpoint carjacking in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a stolen vehicle was recovered Sunday and three teens were apprehended.

Authorities say a 19-year-old female resident reported to police around 1 p.m. Sunday that her vehicle, phone, and wallet were stolen from her in the area of Ackerman Street in Rochester following a gunpoint carjacking.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Police say around 10 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Clifford Avenue in the city.

Authorities say officers were able to apprehend three male occupants from the stolen vehicle; an 18-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old.

Officials say the vehicle was recovered, is being processed for evidence and will be returned to the owner.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.