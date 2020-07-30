Vehicle of interest identified in arson case involving two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles

CLARKSON, (N.Y.) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a vehicle of interest connected to an arson case where two deputy patrol vehicles were set on fire in Clarkson last Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information on this vehicle, its occupants, or the incident to call 911.





The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the fire that destroyed two deputies’ cars on July 19. The fire occurred in the driveway of a residence in Clarkson and spread to a second car and the home.

“Upon investigating, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office learned the vehicles are owned by two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies. MCSO’s Arson Task Force, Criminal Investigations Section, and Major Felony Unit are investigating. A canvass of the neighborhood yielded videotape surveillance that is currently under review by investigators. Evidence technicians also responded to process the scene, to include photographs,” the MSCO said in a statement.

No one was injured during this incident. Deputies said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.

“This type of behavior is extremely concerning to me,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a statement. “Deputies and their families will always be my priority. Whatever the reason for this fire, know that our investigators are working diligently through the weekend to determine a cause. We are conducting a full court press to find who is responsible. Make no mistake, we will find you and ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”