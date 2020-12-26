Utica murder victim’s home robbed on Christmas Eve

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – The Utica home of a murdered man was burglarized on Christmas Eve and the Christmas gifts purchased by him for his children were taken. A witness to the burglary was shot at by the alleged burglars.

On Wednesday evening, Utica Police responded to numerous reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Howard Avenue. They found a car that had hit a utility pole. Inside the car was 30-year-old Martin Martinez of Utica. He had been shot several times and later died at a local hospital.

The police investigation turned up that a confrontation resulted in an exchange of gunfire between two parties. The vehicle Martinez was driving from the scene of the shots fired hit the pole a short distance away. A group of people exited the vehicle and continued to fire shots at the other group. Two men, who were in Martinez’s car, were arrested on weapons charges.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, Utica Police were called to Arnold Avenue for a report of a burglary. A witness saw two people leave a residence with bags of items. The witness knew the people were not associated with the house they had been in.

The alleged burglars left the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler. At one point the men in the jeep engaged the witness and another person in a car chase in which one shot was reportedly fired from the jeep.

Police discovered that the burglarized residence belonged to Martinez. Among the items taken were all of the Christmas presents Martinez had gotten for his children.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on either the Wednesday shooting or the Thursday burglary to call the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510.