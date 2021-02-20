Utica man stabbed to death in domestic incident

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – A Utica man has died as a result of a stab wound sustained during a domestic argument Wednesday morning on Dudley Avenue. They found a male with a stab wound to the chest laying at the bottom of a stairwell. Jose Compres-Matos, 31, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Evidence uncovered in the police investigation indicated that there had been an argument between Compres-Matos and his partner, Natalie Sanchez Ramirez, 30, also from Utica. Police believe that the argument between the two became physical and that Sanchez Ramirez stabbed her partner.

Sanchez Ramirez has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The police request those with further information to call 315-223-3556.