WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st.

Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. While speaking with the driver, 30-year-old Peter G. Clark of Utica, the Oneida County Dispatch notified the officer that the U-Haul van had been reported stolen in the City of Utica.

After his arrest, it was also learned that Clark had outstanding warrants with other law enforcement agencies.

Peter G. Clark of Utica was then arrested and then charged with the following:

Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Multiple NYS Traffic Violations

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and that more charges are expected to be handed down in the future. Clark was issued tickets to appear in front of the Village of Whitesboro Court in the future and was then turned over to other agencies with whom he had active arrest warrants.

Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it is released.