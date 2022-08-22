UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing multiple people during a dispute that took place on August 19th.

Around 3:55 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 200 block of Genesee Street to investigate the stabbing of multiple people. On the scene they found, a female victim with a laceration on her face. They were also informed that a male victim was also taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations prior to their arrival.

Through their investigation, officers learned that a fight had taken place, during which 61-year-old Julius Brown of Utica allegedly assaulted the three victims with a knife.

Officers found Brown, who was allegedly still in possession of the knife, and took him into custody without incident.

Julius Brown of Utica has been arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Investigators say that the case is still open and additional charges may be handed down. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.