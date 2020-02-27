1  of  15
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Batavia City Schools Byron-Bergen Castile Christian Academy Medina Central Notre Dame H.S.(Batavia) Orleans Co. Christian Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) St. Joseph School (Batavia) Warsaw Central Warsaw Head Start Wyoming Central

US Marshals searching for Buffalo man who escaped Rochester halfway house

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — US Marshals in Buffalo and Rochester are searching for a man who they say sent a threatening letter to a family member in Buffalo.

Officials say James Timpanaro walked away from a Rochester halfway house on Feb. 16. A warrant for his arrest was issued three days later.

Timpanaro was arrested and charged with hoax in 2018 after planting fake bombs outside of a police station and post office. He pleaded guilty in August 2019.

Anyone who has any information on Timpanaro’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss