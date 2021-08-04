US Marshals apprehend teen in Newark, wanted for May shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old wanted in connection to a May shooting in Rochester was arrested Tuesday in Newark, officials from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force announced Wednesday.

Authorities say Marshals apprehended the juvenile in the area of Church Street in Newark around 6:30 p.m. They say he was wanted in connection to a May 13 shooting on North Goodman Street in Rochester.

Officials say the suspect is being charged as a juvenile due to his age being 17 at the time of the shooting.

After the juvenile was apprehended, he was turned over to the Rochester Police Department, who charged him with two counts of second degree assault, a Class D felony, and second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C Felony.

Police say the suspect was one of three individuals who fled in a vehicle from police on Friday after crashing a vehicle near North Street and Clifford Avenue in Rochester.

The suspect was remanded to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center after a court appearance Wednesday.

On May 13, Rochester Police officers responded to North Goodman Street for the report of two males shot. Upon arrival, they located a 15-year-old, male, city resident shot in the chest and a 19-year-old, male, city resident shot in the back, arm, and head. Although the injuries were considered life-threatening, both males survived.

“The tenacity of the members of this Task Force speaks to the diligence, teamwork and determination that ultimately led us to Newark last evening and the subsequent apprehension of our suspect,” said Charles Salina, U.S. Marshal Western District of New York. “Even if you flee several times from law enforcement, we will eventually find you and hold you accountable for your actions.”

“The dangers this Task Force faces on a daily basis, looking for fugitives wanted for violent crimes and ensuring they are eventually caught, should never be taken for granted,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “These public servants, the men and women who place their lives at risk in the name of community safety, are to be commended for their bravery, skill, and dedication.”