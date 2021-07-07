US Attorney to unveil federal efforts to combat gun violence after meeting with RPD, district attorney

Editor’s note: The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — United States Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. will hold a news conference on Wednesday to unveil federal efforts to address the recent increase in gun violence in Rochester.

Last week, the United States Attorney’s Office of Western District of New York met with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Chief of Rochester Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to discuss the use of federal resources to combat “violence, gun crimes, and homicides.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a disaster emergency on gun violence on for the state of New York Tuesday, a first-of-its-kind disaster emergency for the country.

Across the nation, there has been an increase in violent crimes. The 72 largest cities have already seen a 17% increase in crime this year compared to last.

Rochester has already seen 37 homicides this year, according to the Rochester Police Department. In 2019, the city saw 32 homicides. In 2020, that number jumped to 52.

Some members of the local police departments want to see more of a police presence to prevent crime, while other organizations want to see more mediation on city streets.

