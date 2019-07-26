12-year-old identified in racist Geneva vandalism spree

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department officials say a 12-year-old Geneva resident is to blame for spray-painting swastikas on the sides of buildings and “white power” on a shed as well.

Police say the 12-year-old is the only person involved in the three incidents.

Their investigation is on-going and the suspect will be treated as a Juvenile Delinquent.

Police executed a search warrant at the juvenile suspect’s home Thursday evening.

Investigators say they recovered evidence relating to the crimes, and evidence to support filing of a hate crime.