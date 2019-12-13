Breaking News
Drug charge for ‘unresponsive person’ at RCSD school

‘Unresponsive person’ found in RCSD school now facing drug possession charges

Crime

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to an incident at a Rochester City School District school on Wednesday involving an unresponsive person.

According to RPD, they did an investigation and this person was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

A spokesperson for the department said that because of the medical nature of the call, they are unable to give more details.

Check back with us as we continue to update this developing story.

