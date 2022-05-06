ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to an “unprecedented” staffing shortage and a recent rise in violent crime, the Rochester Police Department is partnering with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police to provide additional patrols within the city.

Rochester police officials announced the new partnership Friday morning, saying that the collaborative patrols will take effect immediately in specific areas of the city where “prolific” gun-related violence is occurring.

According to the RPD, nearly 100% of Rochester’s shooting incidents are happening on 11% of the city’s street segments. Police officials say increased “violence suppression tactics” focused on these areas will reduce the rampant gun violence the city is witnessing.

“I deeply appreciate our partners in law enforcement, Sheriff Todd Baxter and New York State Police Major Brian Ratajczak, for helping to increase the pressure on these targeted areas and keeping all of our neighborhoods safe,” said interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith.

RPD officials say this patrol partnership, along with increased recruitment efforts which include offering an additional civil service exam this spring, is part of a “deliberate and multi-pronged strategy to address the rise of violence in Rochester.”

Rochester set a record last year with 81 homicides and has already had 24 murders in 2022.

According to Rochester police Lt. Greg Bello last month, RPD is down on staffing by about 70 sworn personnel. He said a new class of academy members is currently underway to get more officers on board but that process is lengthy in and of itself. It takes about 18 months to complete the hiring phase, then there is about 10 to 12 months of on-the-job training.

