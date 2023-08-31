ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Ukrainian national living in Rochester is being accused of destroying and sinking a vessel that was discovered by the US Coast Guard.

Authorities said that in August of 2022, the Coast Guard found a 1987 Bayliner near Little Pond. After a search and rescue mission, the Coast Guard reported that no one was on the vessel, but the boat’s propellers and boat plug were missing. All electronics were removed from the vessel as well.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the Coast Guard’s search-and-rescue efforts cost over $14,000 and the NYSP helicopter rescue was over $1,000.

Investigators said they were led to 33-year-old Vyacheslav Migitskiy, who told them that he gave the boat to some unknown individuals weeks beforehand.

After speaking to a witness and reviewing the surveillance video, it was alleged that Migitskiy put the vessel into the water and then used a different boat to tow it out into the lake before it was discovered.

Migitskiy was arrested and charged with the destruction of a vessel, making a false statement, and sinking of a vessel in a navigable channel. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.