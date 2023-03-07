ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Monday for a shooting on Cottage Street back in February, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service.

On the evening of February 5, the Rochester Police Department was called to Cottage St. and found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening graze wound. Investigators said that the shots were fired from inside a home.

Police said that 26-year-old Darvon Harring was wanted in relation to that shooting. They found Harring on Monday walking along Jay Street. They said after approaching Harring, he attempted to flee and then charged at the officers while reaching for his waistband.

After he was taken into custody, officers said they found a handgun with eight rounds in his possession.

Harring was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for his involvement in the Cottage St. shooting. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and currently faces additional charges for criminal possession of a weapon.