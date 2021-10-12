Tyquan Rivera to be sentenced on drug charges Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tyquan Rivera, the man who was convicted as a teenager of shooting a Rochester police officer, is due to be sentenced on a separate charge Tuesday.

Last month, Rivera pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a substance in the third degree in connection to a 2019 incident.

As part of the plea deal, Rivera will be sentenced to prison for 15 years. Additionally, he also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $840.00.

Rivera was initially charged with six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

Rivera was 14 years old when he shot Officer Anthony DiPonzio in the back of the head on Dayton Street in 2009. Rivera was denied parole three times before being released in 2016 after serving two-thirds of his maximum sentence.

Last summer Rivera was arrested in Greece and charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

“Tyquan Rivera has put this community in danger time and time again,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Schwartz. “I want to thank the New York State Police and the Rochester Police Department for their investigation that led to the arrest of and ultimate plea by Tyquan Rivera. Rivera will now spend 15 years in the New York State Department of Corrections, instead of promoting deadly and illegal narcotics in our community.”

“Tyquan Rivera has a menacing history in this community that promotes violence and dangerous narcotics,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is pleased that he has accepted responsibility for his actions and will spend the next 15 years in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

