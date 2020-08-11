Tyquan Rivera, man who shot Rochester police officer in 2009, arrested in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Tyquan Rivera, the man who was convicted as a teenager of shooting a Rochester police officer, was arrested last week in Greece, Greece police announced Tuesday.

Officials say Rivera is charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest after police responded to a home on Leonard Road in Greece on Thursday for the report of a male and female arguing.

Police say when officers arrived there was an alarm going off at the home and Rivera was seen near a side doorway. Police say the officers recognized Rivera and knew he did not live at the house.

Officials say as officers approached Rivera he refused to cooperate with their investigation, and tried to close the door on them. Officials say police made their way into the home when Rivera became “belligerent.”

Police say Rivera resisted arrest and was tazed before he was ultimately detained.

Rivera was 14 years old when he shot Officer Anthony DiPonzio in the back of the head on Dayton Street in 2009. Rivera was denied parole three times before being released in 2016 after serving two-thirds of his maximum sentence.

Earlier this year Rivera was arrested on drug charges. The 25-year-old was charged with six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

Rivera was released from custody due to New York state’s new bail reform laws, prosecutors said in January.

“Our hands are certainly tied. This is someone who’s previously been convicted of shooting a police officer, who has a prior violent felony conviction on his record, who is currently facing allegations of selling Fentanyl to an undercover police officer, who faces a minimum of six years and a maximum of 15 years if he’s convicted of these new drug charges,” said assistant district attorney Matt Schwartz after Rivera was released. “And it’s rather disturbing that someone in that situation is automatically released by virtue of this new law.”

Rivera was forced to surrender his passport and will be forced to wear an ankle monitor.