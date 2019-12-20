Tyquan Rivera, man who shot officer in 2009, pleaded not guilty to drug charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man, who previously served time in prison at 14 years old for shooting an officer, pleaded not guilty on Friday to drug charges.

Tyquan Rivera, now 25, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

According to court papers, Rivera sold fentanyl in 60 envelopes to two undercover officers in two separate sales.

Tyquan Rivera faces drug charges after he sold 20 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl to two undercover officers. — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 20, 2019

Rivera, now 25, was taken into custody for a second time for violating his parole and was released from state prison earlier this year.

“Anytime you arrest somebody to be alleged to be involved in narcotics trafficking, it’s significant,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Schwartz said.

“There’s obviously an opioid epidemic in this community is facing. Even if it’s one at a time, when we can take somebody off the streets so to speak who’s alleged to be providing these dangerous narcotics to people, it’s a good thing.”

Rivera’s bail is set at $25,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

The other four co-defendents are charged with posession of drugs.

They are all due back in court on Monday.