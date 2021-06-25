Tyquan Rivera, man who shot Rochester police officer in 2009, charged with strangulation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tyquan Rivera, the man who was convicted as a teenager of shooting a Rochester police officer, was charged with strangulation and eight other counts in an unsealed indictment Friday, according to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

The indictment stems from a June 12 incident with one victim, officials say.

Rivera is charged with:

Strangulation in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Assault in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Aggravated Criminal Contempt

Three counts of Assault in the 3 rd Degree

Degree Three counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

Rivera was arraigned after the indictment was unsealed and bail was set at $40,000 cash, $120,000 bond, and $240,000 unsecured bond.

Rivera was 14 years old when he shot Officer Anthony DiPonzio in the back of the head on Dayton Street in 2009. Rivera was denied parole three times before being released in 2016 after serving two-thirds of his maximum sentence.

Last summer Rivera was arrested in Greece and charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Last January Rivera was arrested on drug charges. The 25-year-old was charged with six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover officers on multiple occasions.