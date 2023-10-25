ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women were stabbed during an argument that occurred on Sawyer Street late Tuesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Investigators said that the victims were arguing with the suspect outside of a home, which led to the two victims being stabbed. The suspect left the scene.

The victims, a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were found by police before midnight and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their stab wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody for the stabbing and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.