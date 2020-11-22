Two women shot at Buffalo party overnight

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo Police say they’ve launched an investigation into an overnight shooting on Smith Street in Buffalo on Sunday.

Officials say two women in their 20s were shot after gunfire rang out at a supposed house party at around 2:30 a.m.

Both women were transported to the Erie County Medical Center.

Buffalo Police officers said the 27-year-old Buffalo resident is in critical condition. The 25-year-old Buffalo resident has been treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.