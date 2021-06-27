Two women shot near East & Alexander in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot overnight Sunday in the city of Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 26-year-old woman from Rochester was shot at least one time in her upper body. She was located in the area of East Avenue and N Union Street.

The second victim is a 24-year-old woman from Rochester and she was shot at least one time in her upper body. Police located her in the area of East Avenue by Lawrence Street.

Both women were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

East Avenue was shut down for a period while officers were investigating. The street has since been reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call 911.