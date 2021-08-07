Two women hospitalized after Lincoln Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says two women were shot overnight Saturday on Lincoln Avenue in Rochester. Officers said a party was taking place at around 2:20 a.m. and several altercations ensued.

According to the RPD, a 23-year-old woman was found to have been shot at least one time in her torso. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say the second victim is a 22-year-old woman from Rochester. The second victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to her lower extremities.

A private vehicle took the second victim to a nearby hospital.

“Neither victims were reported to have life-threatening injuries,” the RPD said.