Two women arrested, one hospitalized after shooting, fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women have been arrested after a shooting on Monday that left one woman recovering in the hospital.

Police say 21-year-old Shania Reese and 19-year-old Amaya Coffee-Smith, both of Rochester, have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

On Monday shortly after noon, officers responded to Moulson Street for the report of a female shot. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Tyanna Dawson, of Rochester, suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body.

She was transported to University of Rochester Medical Center and taken into surgery. According the RPD, she is expected to survive and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the women agreed to meet and physically fight in the area of Weaver Street. Both sides agreed not to use a gun, but officials say more than one gun was displayed and several shots were fired.

Upon investigation, officers found a loaded handgun, a BB gun and a taser inside a vehicle on interest and several woman who were involved in the fight.

Both Reese and Coffee-Smith were taken to Monroe County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Rochester City Court.

RPD will continue to investigate who shot Dawson. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD or Crime Stoppers.