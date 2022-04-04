ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teenagers were hospitalized Monday, after a shooting on Vinewood Place in the city.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to the area around 7:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found an 18-year-old who had at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities provided an overnight update on the condition of the teenagers. Both are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Vinewood Place was shut down Monday evening for the investigation.

