ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teenagers were arrested after a police chase through the City of Rochester, with one of the teens possessing a firearm.

According to New York State Police, the chase occurred Saturday afternoon before ending on Lyell Avenue. A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.

During the arrest, troopers said that the 15-year-old had a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number.

The 15-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree and was arraigned at Monroe County Court. The 17-year-old was issued traffic tickets.