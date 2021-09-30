Two teens arrested after police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday after a police chase in the City of Rochester.

According to investigators, New York State Police moved to pull over a car on Joseph Avenue around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when the driver attempted to flee. Police say when the car ran out of gas on Mazda Terrace, two people ran away on foot.

Investigators say one of the teens threw a loaded handgun before being caught.

Both 15-year-olds were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Fleeing, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. They were issued appearance tickets.