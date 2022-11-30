ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teens were arrested after bringing a gun into the Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers arrived at the school and found that security safely recovered a loaded revolver from a 13-year-old male.

After an investigation, police said that another 13-year-old student was involved in bringing the revolver into the building.

The two teenagers were referred to Monroe County Family Court for charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Rochester City School District put out a statement regarding the incident:

Yesterday, some students at Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence circumvented security screening and were able to bring a loaded gun into the building. Upon learning this, the weapon was immediately retrieved and turned over to the Rochester Police Department.

The weapon was not used to threaten anyone in the school. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. Student safety is a top priority. This is a very serious situation, and the District’s Safety and Security team was deployed to the school. We are working with the RPD to determine how this occurred and are reinforcing with our students the message that if they see or hear something, they should say something to a trusted adult.