ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teenagers were arrested on murder charges after a man was shot and killed outside of a store on Portland Avenue earlier this month, as three other individuals were arrested on weapon charges, according to the Rochester Police Department.

16-year-old Jordan Torres and 15-year-old Eric Thomas Jr. have been accused of murdering 32-year-old Shalar Davy in what officers believe to be a marijuana-related robbery.

On October 5, 2023, police said they found Davy with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Investigators at the time said there was an argument that broke out and that shots were fired in the area.

Investigators said Torres was identified first as one of two suspects, adding that he went to New York City after the shooting. A search was conducted in Westchester County last Friday and Torres was found, arrested, and taken back to Rochester.

Thomas was later identified by RPD as the second suspect in the shooting. Officers were able to find him with two other males entering a store on West Ridge Road. These two males were identified as 19-year-old Amir Andrews and an unnamed 15-year-old.

After trying to apprehend Thomas, police said Thomas, Andrews, and the 15-year-old ran into a bathroom and tried to get rid of three handguns — two of them loaded. They were all arrested.

Both Torres and Thomas were charged with second-degree murder — Torres was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Thomas was charged on one count for the loaded handguns and also had an outstanding family court warrant. Both were remanded to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

On top of this, RPD also conducted a search of an address on Dewey Avenue and recovered a loaded handgun. They arrested 19-year-old Sharee Smith.

Andrews, Smith, and the 15-year-old were all charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Andrews and Smith will be arraigned Thursday morning. The 15-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention facility and will answer to a new weapon charge at a later date.