ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Irondequoit males were arrested in Pennsylvania Friday for the theft of a motor vehicle and the assault of a woman in Greece.

Officers from the Town of Greece Police Department said that officers responded to the parking lot of Marshall’s at Greece Ridge Center Tuesday after a 72-year-old reported that she was knocked to the ground by two males, who then stole her car keys and drove off with her vehicle.

The victim was then taken to Highland Hospital with a head injury and was later released.

Officials then said that the vehicle was located in Swatara Township, P.A. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was unoccupied and damaged from an unreported motor vehicle accident.

The Swatara Township Police Department arrested two males, 18-year-old Payton Foregera and a 17-year-old after the two attempted to assault an elderly male and steal his motor vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant.

“This is an excellent example of cooperation, coordination, and communication between the

officers and detectives of the Swatara Township Police Department and the Greece Police

Department,” said Greece Chief of Police Michael Wood in a statement. “I commend all those involved for the excellent police work.”

Forgery and the 17-year-old, both runaways from a group home, were charged in Swatara Township for attempted robbery, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property. Forgery alone will be charged with resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement.

Both males are being held in secure detention in Pennsylvania and will be charged later for the robbery and assault in Greece.