LIVINGSTON, N.Y. — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that a Caledonia resident and a Pavilion resident were arrested for Grand Larceny on May 8 and 9.

On April 4, a deputy responded to the area of McCorkindale Road in the Town of Caledonia for the report of a possible stolen vehicle.

Investigators from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say that the suspects, 31-year-old Dillon F. Decker of Caledonia and 32-year-old Kenneth C. Butler of Pavilion, allegedly damaged the vehicle in question and took it to a scrap yard where it was sold.

Deputies say they spoke to both of the suspects during the investigation, where they allegedly provided a false written statement. Deputies also say they allegedly conspired to damage the vehicle, including the vehicle’s identification number (VIN) before bringing it to the scrap yard.

On May 8 and 9, Decker and Butler were arrested and charged with felony third-degree grand larceny, selling a vehicle with a defaced VIN number, and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Additionally, deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office said Butler provided the written statement in Wyoming County and charges are pending for Butler.

Both individuals were transported to the Livingston County Jail’s Central Booking System for processing.

Officials from the District Attorney’s Office recommended both individuals be released as the charges did not qualify for bail under the NYS Justice Reform Act.

The individuals were issued appearance tickets for a future court date and were released.