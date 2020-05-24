RPD: 1 woman arrested, searching for another in connection with street fight after 2 stabbed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for one woman and another has already been arrested and charged in connection with a large street fight that broke out on Weyl Street in Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

29-year-old Tasja Martin has been charged with Assault in the second degree and Rioting. RPD is asking for help identifying another woman who is believed to be involved in the fight.

Do you know this women? According to RPD, she was involved in a large street fight on Weyl Street, and investigators need your help identifying her. If you can help us, please call Crime Stoppers @ 423-9300. (Photos provided by RPD)

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a large street fight which was

predominately adult women and young teenage females fighting.” According to RPD, upon arrival witnessed multiple fights on the streets and sidewalks. After ordering the fights to stop to no avail, pepper-spray was deployed.

Two people were stabbed during the fight and hospitalized as a result of their injuries. A 26-year-old woman and a juvenile were both taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Martin was booked in the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court. The investigation continues and RPD said it expects more arrests.

