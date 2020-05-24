1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

RPD: 1 woman arrested, searching for another in connection with street fight after 2 stabbed

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for one woman and another has already been arrested and charged in connection with a large street fight that broke out on Weyl Street in Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

29-year-old Tasja Martin has been charged with Assault in the second degree and Rioting. RPD is asking for help identifying another woman who is believed to be involved in the fight.

Do you know this women? According to RPD, she was involved in a large street fight on Weyl Street, and investigators need your help identifying her. If you can help us, please call Crime Stoppers @ 423-9300. (Photos provided by RPD)

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a large street fight which was
predominately adult women and young teenage females fighting.” According to RPD, upon arrival witnessed multiple fights on the streets and sidewalks. After ordering the fights to stop to no avail, pepper-spray was deployed.

Two people were stabbed during the fight and hospitalized as a result of their injuries. A 26-year-old woman and a juvenile were both taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Martin was booked in the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court. The investigation continues and RPD said it expects more arrests.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss