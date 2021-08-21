2 shot, Chili Avenue closed as police investigate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were shot in Rochester on Saturday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say a 27-year-old man was shot at least one time in his upper body on Chili Avenue near Thurston Road. An ambulance took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards, a 36-year-old woman walked into Highland Hospital after having been shot in her upper body. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police say it appears that both individuals were shot during the same incident. Chile Avenue between Thurston Road and Salina Street remains closed while police continue investigating.