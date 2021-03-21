Two shot at large party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a large crowd where two people had been shot Saturday evening on the 500 block of West Main Street in Rochester at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers said one of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. This victim was identified as 26-year-old Steven Joiner from Rochester. AMR performed life-saving measures but Joiner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RPD said the second victim was shot in the upper body. AMR transported the second victim to URMC and was rushed into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate. During the preliminary investigation, investigators learned that the building, where the gathering too place, was rented for a private party.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-7157, email at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.