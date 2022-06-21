ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the three suspects involved in the kidnapping of a federal employee were sentenced to prison, authorities from the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Back in December 2021, 39-year-old Mark Rogers and 36-year-old Joseph “Gus” Way plead guilty to the kidnapping, along with 37-year-old Tashara Levans.

According to prosecutors, on November 16, 2019, Rogers and Way were expecting a package of cocaine to be delivered through the United States Postal Service.

The package the mail carrier delivered did not contain cocaine, so the two confronted her about it and accused her of stealing the narcotics, authorities say.

The two then directed the mail carrier to a vehicle driven by Levans, Rogers girlfriend.

Levans then drove Rogers and Way as they threatened to shoot and kill the mail carrier and her children if she did not produce either the cocaine or $70,000, which was the street value of the missing narcotics.

The three eventually released the unharmed mail carrier.

Rogers and Way were sentenced to 17.5 years and 14 years, respectively. Levans is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8.