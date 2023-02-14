ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester women were arrested after a police chase and search occurred throughout the Town of Batavia

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Brittany Hollaert and 32-year-old Breanna Brummond led deputies on a police chase while driving a U-Haul in Batavia. The van was left abandoned on Pickthorn Street.

Authorities continued the search on Burke Drive when deputies were led to believe Hollaert and Brummond went into a home. The suspects were allegedly invited into a home to ‘warm-up’ before fleeing with the coats belonging to the homeowner.

GCSO finally found the two suspects inside a shed on Genesee Street and they were arrested without incident. One of the suspects had car keys belonging to the homeowner on Burke Dr.

Hollaert and Brummond were both charged with criminal trespass, attempted grand larceny, and petit larceny. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court at a later date.