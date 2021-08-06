Two Rochester teens arrested for stolen vehicle in Penfield, police critical of bail reform laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teens are facing multiple charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Penfield, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Authorities say 18-year-old Cameron Scott and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with:

Two counts of third degree grand larceny (Class D felony)

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle (Class D felony)

It’s alleged that the two teens were involved with stolen vehicle incidence where a person was selling their vehicle on Facebook and the suspects made arrangements to view the vehicle and then later stole it.

Police say when they interviewed the teens, “both suspects not only admitted to the crimes, but showed a complete lack of remorse and even bragged about their crimes to investigators.”

Police say due to bail reform laws, both suspects were issued an appearance ticket and released from custody.

Authorities say the juvenile has previously been arrested and charged for a carjacking/robbery that took place in Henrietta earlier this year. At that time he was remanded to the Monroe County Child Detention Center and was held there until late June where he was released to probation with GPS monitoring.

“This is yet another example of the problems with New York’s Bail Reform. Law Enforcement continues to arrest the same offenders over and over again. In this instance one of the offenders is a juvenile who has a history of similar felonies, was released on GPS monitoring and just continues to terrorize our community with no remorse or fear of punishment,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Fowler. “We must have a Public Safety exception to the current bail reform laws that allows judges to hold those that are continuing to victimize the community. Releasing them back to the streets with the same gangs and criminals who are influencing them and thinking you are helping them is a complete injustice, to both the offender and the victims. The system has done nothing to change their behavior and is negligent in providing for the safety of the public.”