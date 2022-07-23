ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester residents were shot in the area of Myrtle Street and Otis Street in the late hours of Saturday.

The two victims — a 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old male — were located by Rochester Police and were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been located and the investigation is still being conducted by RPD and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

