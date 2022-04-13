CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester residents were arrested Monday for allowing multiple children to live in a Canandaigua motel in unsanitary conditions.

Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 36-year-old Stephan Leach and 38-year-old Tanya Ellis are each facing six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say the arrests were the result of an investigation into a complaint from the Super 8 Motel in the Town of Canandaigua.

Law enforcement officials say while being responsible for the care of their six children, Leach and Ellis allowed the kids to live in a single hotel room in unsanitary conditions.

The children — ranging in age from 2 years old to 16 years old — were also found in dirty and stained clothing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say both Leach and Ellis were located by Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and arrested in the City of Rochester. They were both issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to return to Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.