ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday after they were found guilty of kidnapping two individuals and murdering one.

On February 5, 2020, at a residence on Smith Street, 59-year-old Tim Lewis was beaten with a baseball bat by 50-year-old Raymond Dukes. Dukes then proceeded to bound, chain, and gag Lewis while keeping him inside the home.

Two days later, Rochester police rescued Lewis from the house. He died from his injuries two months after the rescue.

In addition to Lewis, Dukes and 50-year-old William Crenshaw kidnapped and assaulted a female at the same house from February 5 until February 6.

“Raymond Dukes violently assaulted and killed Tim Lewis in his own home. He showed a complete lack of regard for human life by prolonging his assault, binding, chaining, gagging, and holding Mr. Lewis captive for days,” said Assistant DA Rachel Clark.

Dukes was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for murder, kidnapping, and assault. Crenshaw was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for kidnapping and assault.