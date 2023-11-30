ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Jury convicted two men after two men were shot to death on State Street.

On March 13, 2022, Rochester Police Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots on State Street in the City of Rochester. Charles Robinson and Lonnie Keys were found dead on arrival with gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified 33-year-old Henry Phelps III and 25-year-old Marique Simkin as the suspects. Simkin was in custody at the time of the arrest for unrelated weapons charges.

Phelps was charged with murder in the 2nd degree and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree for the murder of Charles Robinson. Simkin was also convicted of murder in the 2nd degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree for the murder of Lonnie Keys.

The pair will be sentenced on January 22, 2024, in the New York Supreme Court.