ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were convicted on murder, kidnapping, and assault charges Thursday, after a man and woman were held captive and beaten on Smith Street in Rochester.

Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis. Co-defendant William Crenshaw, 50, was convicted of kidnapping in the first degree and assault in the second degree for the same event.

Lewis, 59, was beaten repeatedly with a baseball bat by Dukes on February 5, 2020 while on Smith Street in Rochester. Lewis was also bound, chained, gagged and kept in Dukes’ house for two days before the Rochester Police Department responded and rescued him.

Dukes and Crenshaw also assaulted and kidnapped another female at the same location from February 5 to February 6.

“The kidnapping, assault and murder of Tim Lewis by Raymond Dukes was not only a horrific crime, but one that took an innocent life in the most brutal fashion,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “The loss of Mr. Lewis has devastated his family and it is our hope that they find solace in this conviction.”

Dukes and Crenshaw will be sentenced on December 21, 2022.