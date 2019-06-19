Two Rochester men arrested after stealing from local Walmart

On Tuesday June 18, two Rochester men were arrested for shoplifting from the Sweden Wal-mart. The store manager stated multiple suspects stole a sound bar and fled the store.

42 year old Memzel Stewart and 33-year-old Micheal Sweet were then pulled over by Ogden Police. While officers were removing Sweet and the driver, Stewart slid over from the passenger seat to the drivers’ seat and put the vehicle in gear.

MSCO Lieutenant Schoepfel tried to prevent Stewart from fleeing and as a result was dragged several feet, causing abrasions and a sprained wrist and knee.

Both Sweet and Memzel are charged with petit larceny.

Memzel is facing multiple other charges including assault and reckless endangerment.

He is due back in court in July.

