ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two suspects were arrested after police say they fled from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle, leading to a pursuit through several towns in Monroe and Genesee counties.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, on February 16, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by 21-year-old Jacquel Gibson and 20-year-old Ronell S. Agee Jr in the Town of Stafford. Deputies alleged that the vehicle was a stolen 2022 Jeep Compass.

After fleeing, deputies said they pursued the vehicle through the towns of Bergen, Riga, Chili, Wheatland, and Leroy. Deputies, along with the Leroy Police Department, set up a tire deflation device that stopped the vehicle.

Agee ran off, but was caught by shortly later, according to deputies.

Agee and Gibson were both charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Agee was also charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic law violations. They were taken to Genesee County Jail and are pending arraignment.